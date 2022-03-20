Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In other Sysco news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

