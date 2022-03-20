Country Club Trust Company n.a. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.42 and a 200-day moving average of $208.18. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $174.89 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

