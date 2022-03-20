Country Club Trust Company n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.23. 5,389,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,573. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average of $109.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

