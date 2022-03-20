Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) will announce $190.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.00 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $166.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $838.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.22 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 64.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.66. 6,225,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.05. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.