CRA Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $221.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.63 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

