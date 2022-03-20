CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

NYSE:GS opened at $345.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.86 and its 200 day moving average is $380.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.72 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

