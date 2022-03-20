CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.