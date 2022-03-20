Craig Hallum Trims Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Target Price to $80.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $186,879. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 102.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 98,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Citi Trends by 125.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Citi Trends by 208.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 65,304 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

