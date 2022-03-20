Credit Suisse Group Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $22.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,381. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GoodRx by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

