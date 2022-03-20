Credit Suisse Group Trims IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Target Price to GBX 310

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. IWG has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90.
IWG Company Profile
