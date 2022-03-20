Credit Suisse Group Trims IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Target Price to GBX 310

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. IWG has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG Company Profile (Get Rating)

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.