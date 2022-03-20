Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1116 per share on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Shares of USOI opened at $5.52 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

