Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $15,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $15,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $16,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $9,780.00.

Crexendo stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.43. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

