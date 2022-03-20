Critical Contrast: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 6.04% 29.79% 7.16% Workday 0.57% 2.63% 1.12%

This table compares MariMed and Workday’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million 1.93 $2.14 million N/A N/A Workday $5.14 billion 11.85 $29.37 million $0.10 2,436.00

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than MariMed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MariMed and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Workday 0 1 29 0 2.97

MariMed presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 221.43%. Workday has a consensus target price of $316.55, suggesting a potential upside of 29.95%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Workday.

Volatility and Risk

MariMed has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Workday shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

