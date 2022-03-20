CUTcoin (CUT) Price Up 134.4% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $223.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 134.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00208187 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00022738 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00406405 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 161,259,408 coins and its circulating supply is 157,259,408 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

