CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Trimmed by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

