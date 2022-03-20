Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYXT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

