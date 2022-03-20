DA Davidson Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $42.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

S has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.27.

S opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.46. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

