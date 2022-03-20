Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Cap of $9.95 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $9.95 billion and $184.63 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,960,384,047 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

