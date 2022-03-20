Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Purchases $40,200.00 in Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $186.43 million, a PE ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 0.65. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Daktronics by 434.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 688,628 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Daktronics by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 511,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 388,700 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Daktronics by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 871,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 360,922 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 813,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 314,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

