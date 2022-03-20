Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Purchases $40,200.00 in Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $186.43 million, a PE ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 0.65. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.23.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.35%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.
Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daktronics (DAKT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.