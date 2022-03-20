Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $10.79 on Friday, hitting $292.19. 4,239,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $215.38 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $209.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

