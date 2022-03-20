DAOstack Market Cap Reaches $1.77 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $165,213.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

