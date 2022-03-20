Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 43,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $619,297.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

