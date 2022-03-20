DEEPSPACE (DPS) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and $348,017.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.24 or 0.06899943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,312.76 or 0.99766200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00040732 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

