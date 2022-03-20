Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Cut to GBX 163

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 165 ($2.15) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 278 ($3.62).
ROO stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.78. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16).
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
