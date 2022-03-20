Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells £44,463.24 in Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £44,463.24 ($57,819.56).

Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 17th, Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £68,841.50 ($89,520.81).

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 129 ($1.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -11.22. Deliveroo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.78.

ROO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.15) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 278 ($3.62).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

