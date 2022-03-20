Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $19.41

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.41, but opened at $20.20. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 1,171 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,438,000 after buying an additional 902,960 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 603,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 301,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,282,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.