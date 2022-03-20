Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $19.41

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.41, but opened at $20.20. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 1,171 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,438,000 after buying an additional 902,960 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 603,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 301,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,282,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

