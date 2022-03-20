Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 94 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FCN opened at $155.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.44. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $157.86.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About FTI Consulting (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.