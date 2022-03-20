Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 978.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,653 shares of company stock worth $2,268,109 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.62 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average is $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.