Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 160,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the third quarter worth about $622,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 258.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BJK opened at $40.70 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26.

