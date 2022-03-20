Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 160,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the third quarter worth about $622,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 258.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ BJK opened at $40.70 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.