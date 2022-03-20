Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 978.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,046,442 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $707,373,000 after purchasing an additional 208,396 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,653 shares of company stock worth $2,268,109 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

