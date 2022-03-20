Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 117 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $238.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.11. The stock has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

