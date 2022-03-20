Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,174 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 613,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

