Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 562 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 15,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

