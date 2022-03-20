Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Price Target to SEK 400

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQBBF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $288.75.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.