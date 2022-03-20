Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target to €3.10

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.70 ($2.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.91) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

