Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target to €190.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($131.87) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RNMBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($132.97) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($126.37) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($120.88) to €121.00 ($132.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

RNMBY opened at $38.05 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

