Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€15.50” Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.03) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($21.43) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.53) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.47 ($19.20).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.09) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($20.20).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

