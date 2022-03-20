Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €6.30 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.97) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.08 ($7.78).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA opened at €7.14 ($7.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.70. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 12-month high of €12.26 ($13.47). The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.41.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.