Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $12,224.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00275308 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

