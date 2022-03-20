Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $202.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diageo has outpaced the industry in the past year on continued recovery in the on-trade channel, strong consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains, which also aided the company’s first-half fiscal 2022 performance. The company witnessed sales, operating margin and earnings growth in first-half fiscal 2021 driven by organic sales growth across all regions. Strong recovery in gross margin and operating cost leverage along with higher marketing investments aided organic operating margin growth. Moreover, margin growth was driven by supply productivity savings and price increases, which more than offset the higher cost inflation. It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022, with organic sales momentum likely to continue in the second half of fiscal 2022. However, continued inflationary pressures and currency headwinds are concerning.”

DEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $954.62.

Diageo stock opened at $198.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.39. Diageo has a 52-week low of $163.41 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

