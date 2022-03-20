Diamond Price Reaches $1.81 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00004409 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $14,068.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001475 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045380 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,672,036 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

