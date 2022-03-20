Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.70. The stock had a trading volume of 178,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $149.12 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.49. The firm has a market cap of $240.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

