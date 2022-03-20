Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $66,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,487. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68.

