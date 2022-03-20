Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.51. 12,689,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,596. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

