Diligent Investors LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. 4,744,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,742. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

