Diligent Investors LLC Has $921,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA POCT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.98. 6,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,435. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.