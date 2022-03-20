Diligent Investors LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 85,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.31% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBJL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12.

