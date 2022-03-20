Diligent Investors LLC Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 101,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September accounts for about 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSEP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. 15,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,267. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30.

