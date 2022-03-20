Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,689,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,596. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

