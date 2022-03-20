Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.17. 2,409,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,265. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.